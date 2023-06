Government confirms abduction of 6 students in Kasese district attack by ADF

Government confirms that 6 students were abducted by the suspected ADF rebels who attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School, last week in Kasese District, killing 41 people. State minister for information and ICT Godfrey Kabyanga made the confirmation. Meanwhile, learners in neighbouring schools have shunned classes for fear of their lives after last week’s attack.