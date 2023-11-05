Government concerned at poor level of service delivery in Lango

There is concern that some of the livelihood programs designed by the government to help transform the lives of the youth in Lango sub region are yet to bear fruits. For several reasons, the projects have received fewer funds from the Parish Development model among others. Next week the ministry officials head to West Nile. However, JUMA KIRYA has been looking at some of the highlights discovered by the ministry for economic monitoring, after five days in the region.