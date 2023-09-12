Government chief whip to ensure ministers come to parliament

The government chief whip Dennis Hamson Obua has indicated that he will emphasise the importance of attendance of parliament by both ministers and legislators. The assurance comes on the back of recent concerns about the persistent absence of Ministers in parliament, which forced the speaker last week to adjourn the house. The chief whip says the executive has put in place a number of strategies to ensure the attendance of ministers in the house at all times including a rota for ministers.