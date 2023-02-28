Government calls for more refugee funding

The Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hillary Onek, has appealed to donors to fund refugee response programs in Uganda to reduce the government's burden. Onek says refugee funding dwindled as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine which saw donors divert most of the funding to the refugee response there at the expense of host countries grappling with the refugee crisis. This was during the launch of Uganda's road map towards the 2023 Global refugee forum which will take place in Geneva in December this year.