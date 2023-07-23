Government assures Schools of more post-COVID learning support

Proprietors of learning institutions want the government to increase its financial support to these schools as they continue their recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. The proprietors point out that it is now two years since the national Covid-19 lockdown was lifted. However, the country’s economy is yet to stabilize and learning institutions are barely coping. However, the state minister for higher education Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo has reassured the proprietors that the government is committed to supporting these institutions.