Government aims for crude oil refinery FID in Kabalega industrial Area

The government hopes that the final investment decision (FID) for the crude oil refinery that will be constructed in Kabalega industrial area in the Kabaale sub-county, Hoima district is a crucial step towards Uganda’s commercial production of crude oil before the end of this year. Robert Mukondo, an officer with Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) says the government is planning to build and operate a 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery at a projected cost of three to four billion dollars. He spoke during a tour of government ministry communicators under the Public relations association of Uganda.