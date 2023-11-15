Governance experts weigh in on government's agency merger plans

Governance experts are urging comprehensive reforms to ensure the government's rationalization efforts effectively reduce administration costs and enhance service delivery efficiency. This call comes a day after legislators blocked Public Service Minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa from tabling the Rationalization of Government Agencies Bill 2023 in Parliament. NTV has sought the views of stakeholders on the implications of agency mergers, as reported by Benjamin Jumbe.