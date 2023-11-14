Gov’ts urged to invest more to improve prisons

Prison authorities have emphasized the challenges they grapple with on a daily basis, including overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure, and staff shortages. This was highlighted in the 4th edition of a regional workshop on prison infrastructure hosted by Uganda, which attracted heads of prison services and delegations from 12 African countries. Various stakeholders have called for increased investment in improving prison facilities. The Commissioner General of the Uganda Prison Services, Johnson Byabashaija, noted that Uganda has one of the highest incarceration rates within the East Africa Region.