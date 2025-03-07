Gov’t yet to decide on new entry requirements for nurses

Students seeking to pursue certificates in nursing, midwifery, and other courses will have to wait until the government finalizes discussions on new entry requirements for admission into health training institutions for these courses. This follows changes in the grading system under the revised lower secondary curriculum, with the first batch of candidates receiving their results last month. The Uganda National Examinations Board moved away from the traditional division-based ranking system. Instead of grades 1 to 9 (distinction, credit, pass, and fail), candidates are now assessed using letter grades A, B, C, D, and E, with A being the highest achievement. As a result, admission requirements for health training institutions, including nursing and midwifery certificate programs, must be reviewed before new students can enroll.