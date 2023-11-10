Gov’t wants shs 560bn project stopped over poor service

The Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has expressed his desire to terminate a 560 billion shillings World Bank-funded agricultural project, citing its failure to deliver. Tumwebaze regretfully mentioned that he lacks the authority to halt the Agriculture Cluster Development project, designed to enhance agricultural productivity. He asserts that the project, initiated in 2011, was doomed from the outset.