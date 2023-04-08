Gov’t vows to start works on Standard Gauge Railway network in July

The State Minister for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama has assured Tororo residents that the construction of the much-awaited SGR railway project will take off in July this year. Byamukama, who was inspecting railway facilities in Tororo district assured local leaders all those encroaching on railway territory had been compensated and many would soon be asked to leave. He explained that the standard gauge railway system is intended to lower the cost of doing business in the region.