Gov’t urged to walk the talk on freedom of speech

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has given NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, one last chance to appear before it or see his case thrown out. On 9th December 2018 Kyagulanyi, who is also an artist, under the name Bobi Wine, complained to the commission about harassment from security forces, who stopped his music concerts. However, Kyagulanyi sent his lawyers Benjamin Katana and George Musisi to represent him, saying he had other party engagements.