Gov’t urged to strengthen extra curricula activities

Schools in Wakiso District have been implored to make Physical Education compulsory. The call was made by various dignitaries including the District Schools Inspector Mr. Tom Kasule and the Deputy police spokesperson Claire Nabakka. This was at a sports day held at Esteem Junior School yesterday in Wakiso. Mr Kasule noticed the fitness and health of the children by the fact that there was no situation of emergency while Nabakka pointed out the benefits of extracurricular activities to a student.