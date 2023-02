Gov’t urged to invest more in saving those affected by hearing loss

An estimated 2 million Ugandans are living with permanent hearing loss or some kind of impairment. Studies conducted within the country have found road accidents as one of the major causes of injury to the ear. And, as the world deals with the socio-economic impact of the "silent pandemic", there is hope, especially with the innovation of the cochlear implant. Here is more in this week's Health Focus.