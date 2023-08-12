Gov’t urged to institute tougher measures

The Lake Victoria basin commission has called for the institution of safety measures on marine transport within the East African region. According to Dr. Bwire Masinde, the executive secretary for the regional lake basin commission, Lake Victoria has become a death trap for people, who use water transport due to the absence of proper guidelines and safety measures. Dr. Masinde has also revealed that the commission will construct nine rescue centers along the lake to support rescue services in the event of an accident. Dr Masinde made these comments while handing over relief items to the government to help the families of those who lost their relatives in the Lwanabatya boat accident one week ago.