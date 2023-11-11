Gov’t urged to adopt more innovative energy means

The International Energy Agency has urged the government to regulate the sale of substandard renewable energy devices, such as solar panels, that are already available on the market. Syrine El Abed of the International Energy Agency made this call during the launch of a comprehensive report that examines various energy sectors to expedite the use of renewable energy. As reported by Sudhir Byaruhanga, Uganda is set to become one of the first countries in Africa to formulate an Energy Transition Plan aimed at decarbonizing the country, which is currently grappling with high levels of pollution.