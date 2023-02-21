Gov’t unveils plan to exploit new mineral deposits

Uganda will start mining gold from Busia’s Greenstone belt in December, following the discovery of an estimated 30 million tons of gold ore. Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa says that other parts of the country with gold include Buhweju, Mubende, Namayingo, Karamoja and Zombo districts. Nankabirwa adds that 500 million tonnes of Rare Earth Elements REEs have also been discovered in eastern Uganda by Makuutu Rare Earth Project. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.