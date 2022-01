Gov’t unveils measures for stressed schools

Headteachers in beleaguered Kanara Sub-County in Ntoroko District are unclear on how schools will re-open on Monday. Three schools in the sub-county were submerged when Lake Albert burst its banks in September 2019 and most learners are untraceable. But Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says schools affected by natural disasters will be given tents as government constructs permanent structures in the areas.