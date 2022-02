Gov’t unveils how parish funds will be distributed

Government will officially launch the over 1 trillion shillings parish model on Saturday, in a move intended to increase the household incomes of people in 10,594 parishes across the country. Vice President Jessica Alupo, explained that President Museveni would officially launch the programme in Kubuku district, in a move that will see each district getting 17million shillings each, as initial support for the programme.