Gov’t to review law, get rid of quacks in the engineering sector

Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua is calling on professional engineers to review the engineers' registration act, as a move towards streamlining operations and regulations in the sector. This follows a series of challenges faced by the sector. Speaking during World Engineering Day in Kampala, Works and Transport Minister Edward Katumba Wamala, argued that repealing the 1969 Engineers' Registration Act would weed out unscrupulous actors, from the engineering industry.