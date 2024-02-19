Gov't to open up more passport issuing centers to curb congestion

The government has attributed the early morning long queues at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to misinterpretation of appointment details issued by the passport applicants. This is after a slight surge in the number of people applying for Ugandan passports compared to about two weeks ago. Simon Mundeyi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs says the government is planning to open up more passport issuing centers to curb congestion, especially in immigration headquarters in Kampala.