Gov’t to license long distance truck drivers

The government has announced that it will soon start licensing cargo drivers as a way of ensuring road safety among truck drivers, which is to commence next financial year. While addressing cargo drivers, Karim Kibuuka, the principal vehicle inspector at the Ministry of Works and Transport, says this approach is intended to enhance road safety, as part of the national safety plan 2021 - 2026. The call came as the ministry awarded the best cargo drivers for 2022, at a ceremony organized by Vivo Energy.