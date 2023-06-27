Gov’t to include psychiatric care in the HIV treatment regimen

The Ministry of Health is looking to include mental health care in the HIV treatment regimen. According to the ministry officials, the need for mental health has increased, due to cases of depression among persons living with HIV in various communities. A six-year study by Medical Research Council in the five districts of Wakiso, Mpigi, Masaka and Kalungu shows that 14% of people living with HIV suffer from depression and need counselling.