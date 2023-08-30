Gov’t to consult to find lasting solution to bus owners grievances

The Uganda bus owners association has suspended its strike over user park fees for one month as government consults to find a lasting solution to their grievances. The agreement to suspend the industrial action was reached in a meeting convened at workers house in kampala. It was attended by ministers Gen. Katumba Wamala, Minsa Kabanda and Raphael Magyezi together with other stakeholders including Kampala Capital City Authority. On the 25th of August 2023 Uganda bus owners association suspended operations across the country after KCCA closed the bus terminals demanding annual user parking fees of 2.4 million shillings per bus.