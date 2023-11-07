Gov’t to connect promising innovators to global investors

The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced its focus on expediting the growth of promising innovations by linking them with global investors. During the launch of this year's Science Week in Kololo, Kampala, Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science and Technology, revealed that they have attracted over 70 investors who will assess some of these innovations. However, she emphasized that the investors are not here to pilfer ideas but to facilitate their transformation