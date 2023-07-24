Gov’t to aid struggling Nakanyonyi SS after food poisoning

State minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo has paid a visit to Nakanyonyi Secondary School in Mukono to check on the students who were taken ill last week from suspected food poisoning last week. Around 150 students were hospitalized after developing health complications as soon as they had their breakfast. During Muyingo’s visit, the school head teacher Amos Balongo reported that apart from three students who are still getting treatment at Mukono general hospital, all the others have recovered.