Gov’t supports oil pipeline impacted residents with over 58 well-constructed houses

The government and the East African Crude oil pipeline project have formally handed over 58 well-constructed houses to the project-affected persons of Mubende district. The move is in line with a resettlement action plan for those expected to make way for the pipeline, which will carry crude oil from Hoima to Tanzania. About 177 houses have been constructed in various districts including Kikuube, Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Sembabule, Rakai, Kyotera, Lwengo, Mubende and other districts.