Gov’t sponsored students demonstrate over delayed allowances

A section of government-sponsored students at Makerere University today held a peaceful demonstration over the delayed release of their living allowances. The students, led by their president Emma Omaria, stormed the university senate building, demanding the release of their allowances. However, as BENJAMIN JUMBE reports the University administration has assured the students that the process of working on their money was complete, giving them assurance that their allowances would be deposited onto their bank accounts, in a week’s time.