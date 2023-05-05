Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Covid no longer a global health emergency- WHO
  • 2 National Sales boss shot dead by two armed robbers in UPDF uniform 
  • 3 National EC sets date for Bukedea LC5 by-election
  • 4 National Kyambogo government-sponsored students turn lecture rooms into bedrooms
  • 5 National Ministry seeks Shs1b for mental health survey