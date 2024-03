Gov’t spends 28 billion shillings on Busolwe facility

The Government is intensifying construction works on Busolwe Hospital in Butaleja. This follows concerns about the sorry state of the facility, which was built in 1968, but has never been renovated. The facility lacked running water, steady power supply and worn equipment. However, the Ministry of Health recently secured 28 billion shillings to cater for construction works and modern equipment to ensure the structure meets national standards.