Gov’t signs 20bn deal to further learning in Karamoja

Karamoja sub-region has unveiled a 20 billion shilling project aimed at building resilience among fragile communities, with leaders asking for forceful and compulsory free boarding education. The project will target the youths, women, PWDs, elderly, and former warriors in the three districts of Moroto, Kotido and Kaabong, who benefit from education and other income-generating opportunities.