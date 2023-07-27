Gov’t sets up one stop centre for issuing driving permits in Kikuube

In a bid to enable residents of Kikuube district and neighbouring districts acquire driving permits, the ministry of Works, Transport and Communications has set up a one stop mobile centre for issuance of driving permits. The centre that will be operational for two weeks is intended to ensure that drivers get permits easily. Kikuube district leaders say many people in the region drive cars and motorcycles without permits, which endangers other road users.