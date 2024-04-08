Gov’t says it cannot account for 11 of 18 missing NUP members

The government has denied knowledge of 11 out of the 18 people that the National Unity Platform says have been missing. This comes after the court declared that the party never reported their disappearance to the police or any other relevant authorities. Today, this was revealed through the government’s response to the families in an ongoing court case filed with the civil division of the high court contained in four affidavits. Some family members of the missing persons were left distraught upon realizing that their loved ones were still not present.