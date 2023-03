Gov’t resolves to end payment of tuition in public schools

Cabinet has banned all forms of tuition fees for learners in both government-run primary and secondary schools. The state minister of education Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu added that no school should send away learners who lack school uniforms. Cabinet, which sat on Friday and Monday also resolved that there is a need to build 350 seed schools in 350 sub-counties for 1.067 trillion shillings. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.