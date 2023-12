Gov’t resettles over 1,000 on land they were evicted from in Kyangwali

The government has allowed over 1,000 residents of Mandwiga in Kyangwali Sub County Kikuube District to reoccupy a tract of land that they had been evicted from in 2012. This came about after the government acquired the 800-hectare land from the directors of Nkuse Ranchers, who had evicted the residents at the time.