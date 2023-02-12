Gov’t repairs Lira Hospital’s microbiology lab

The ministry of health has formally handed over a newly refurbished microbiology laboratory to Lira Regional Hospital. The handover by the Director of Health Services, Ministry of Health Dr. Charles Olaro, will see medical personnel able to diagnose various ailments to improve patient care. The Infectious Disease Institute of Makerere University handled the renovations. A similar project was recently handed over to Mbarara University hospital and Masaka General Hospital.