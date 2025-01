Gov't proposes affordable housing for Kiteezi landfill survivors

The Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, together with the Ministry of Kampala Affairs, has tabled a proposal to construct affordable housing for survivors of the Kiteezi landfill disaster. The project, if implemented, will cost taxpayers UGX 84 billion for three-bedroom houses and UGX 77 billion for two-bedroom houses. More details in this report.