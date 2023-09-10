Gov’t, private operators seek to improve schooling with digital measures

Last month, the government launched a five-year digital transformation roadmap that aims to reshape the nation's technological landscape. This roadmap is expected to aid in the utilization of digital technologies in the governance, education, and health sectors in a bid to steer the country towards its 2030 development agenda. Today, we explore how digital technologies can be effectively employed and utilized within learning institutions to bolster the country’s education sector.