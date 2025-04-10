Gov’t partners with private providers to expand reproductive healthcare access

In a bold move aimed at expanding access to life-saving reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health services, the Ministry of Health has established a partnership with the private sector under the Total Market Approach strategy. Backed by key development partners, the strategy seeks to mobilize all health service providers—public, private, and donors—to ensure equitable access to reproductive, maternal, and child health services for all Ugandans, regardless of their ability to pay. With private providers currently serving over 60% of the population, the government is banking on stronger coordination, sustainable financing, and innovation to accelerate progress toward national health goals. Walter Mwesigye has more.