Gov't ordered to pay UGX 60 Million for murder of Gilbert Cherotwo

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has ordered the government to pay 60 million shillings as general damages to the family of Gilbert Cherotwo, after UPDF soldiers were found guilty of murdering him in 2004. The Commission's tribunal, which sat in Soroti two weeks ago, established that 17 soldiers intentionally beat the victim to death on allegations that he was in illegal possession of a gun, an accusation that was found to be false. The money awarded is meant to support Cherotwo's wife and his six children. But what does the family need to do to receive the funds?