Gov’t needs shs120billion to preserve water catchment areas

While Uganda boasts remarkable biodiversity within its protected areas, the integrity of its natural landscapes is under severe threat. The government says it is concerned about deforestation and the degradation of forests, grasslands, and wetlands, as the quality of rivers, lakes, and other water bodies has significantly declined. The Ministry of Water and Environment is announcing the need for 120 billion shillings to effectively implement its catchment-based water resources management program. This initiative aims to restore wetlands and protect vital water sources, including Mount Elgon. The acting Director for Water Resources Management at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Dr. Callist Tindimugaya, implored the private sector to step up and support conservation efforts.