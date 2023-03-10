Gov’t moves to clear shs 7.2billion in pension arrears

The government is stuck with billions of shillings meant for the payment of pensioners and former workers of the defunct East African Community. The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs Rebecca Kadaga says the ministry will be forced to return 7.2 billion shillings to the consolidated fund. The money, in their hold, is meant to pay former workers or the surviving relatives of those who worked at East African Airways.