Gov’t leaders join artistes in eulogising fallen legislator Paul Kato Lubwama

Hundreds of mourners including senior Government officials on Monday gathered at the National Theatre in Kampala to pay their last respects to the former Rubaga South Member of Parliament Paul Kato Lubwama. The body of the late former MP will lay at the premises of the National Theatre tonight and then be transported to his ancestral home in Nkozi - Mpigi District on Tuesday and will be buried on Wednesday.