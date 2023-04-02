Gov’t launches tractor scheme for Karamoja

The government has flagged off a tractor scheme in Karamoja to curb the hunger crisis that has affected the region since last year. The minister for agriculture, animal industry, and fisheries Frank Tumwebaze flagged off the scheme at Lokapel village in Nabilatuk district handing over the tractors to Nabilatuk district administration to help the community. The minister also encouraged the Karamajong to open diversify from animal rearing to crop growing to eliminate poverty at household level.