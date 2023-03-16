Gov’t launches plan to improve pediatric surgery in referral hospitals

The Ministry of Health has launched a five-year plan to improve the pediatric surgical care system in regional referral hospitals across the country. The goal of this initiative is to develop a critical mass of highly skilled human resources for health, including pediatric surgeons as well as improve the infrastructure and equipment of theatres. According to the Ministry of Health a child in Uganda has an 85 per cent risk of requiring surgical care by age of fifteen. One out of three patients in surgery wards are children, and an estimated one million children have unmet surgical needs due to shortages in human resources, inadequate surgical equipment and infrastructure among others.