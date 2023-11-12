Gov’t joins Rotary Club in upgrading Naguru remand home

The Rotary Club of Upper Kololo and the Directorate of Industrial Training have agreed to join hands to turn the Naguru Remand Home into a model vocational skilling centre for other similar facilities in the country. Handing over 20 sewing machines and the second batch of chicken that the juveniles have been rearing at the centre. Filbert Kiyanda the Club focal person for the Boy Child Uplifting project, revealed that the current cohort of juveniles had been skilled in poultry rearing, horticulture, rabbit keeping, tailoring, and hairdressing, as a way of enabling them to make an impactful living after leaving the facility.