Gov't has no money to pay Shs248bn installment for DRC reparations

Legislators are hearing today that the mandatory payment of reparations to the Democratic Republic of Congo is an unfunded priority in the next financial year's budget. Uganda is required to pay an instalment of USD 65 million approximately 248 billion shillings to Kinshasa in penalties for the armed activities in the mineral-rich state. The is has left MPs on the finance committee uncomfortable with the government's failure to prioritize the funds in the budget, which they say will entrench the culture of fiscal indiscipline by a way of supplementary requests.