Gov’t encourages participation of the elderly in PDM

Government is calling for the elderly to actively engage in income generating ventures or come up with business ideas, in order for them to benefit from the Parish Development Model. Addressing the chairpersons of the elderly persons across the country, state Minister for elderly persons Gidudu Mafaabi says the best way for the elderly to earn a living, is by being part of the programme, so they can increase household income. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports.