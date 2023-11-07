Gov't delays funding for natural disaster response in Uganda

The Office of the Prime Minister has not yet received government funding to address various natural disasters, including floods. Speaking to NTV, Charles Odongtho, the Public Relations Officer for the Office of the Prime Minister, stated that the disaster section had submitted a budget of over 40 billion shillings to the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. He mentioned that despite the inadequate resource allocation, the OPM has dispatched teams to the affected regions to assess the required response.