Gov’t commissions 398 health centers to boost healthcare

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, says the government has commissioned 398 Health Center IIIs across the country, marking a positive step toward improving health indices nationwide. Nabbanja was joined by the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, and the Local Government Minister, Raphael Magyezi, at Kikoma Health Center III in Kyankwanzi District. The Prime Minister challenged health workers to prioritize preventive healthcare by sensitizing the public through outreaches and at the facilities.