Gov’t chief whip set to elect parliamentary commissioners

The National Resistance Movement Central Executive Committee is expected to sit this December to decide on the designation of the three back-bench parliamentary commissioners as required after two and half years. The NRM parliamentary caucus Chairperson, Denis Hamson Obua, who doubles as the government chief whip told Jackson Onyango that the names of those who expressed interest have been forwarded to the party chairman. Obua maintains that the process shall be by appointment, since the Kyankwanzi resolution by the party caucus elected to have the commissioners elected, but this has never been effected in line with the party constitution. The window for expression of interest was opened at the beginning of November and closed on the 15th same month.